CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

