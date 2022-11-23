CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 6,891 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,501.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 953.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 406.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,494,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,886 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,538.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 292,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NYSE SHOP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $166.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

