CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $374.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.02 and a 200 day moving average of $413.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $573.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

