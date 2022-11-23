CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,800 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 511,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6,002.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.