CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.