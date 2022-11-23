CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 33.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.7% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 44.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,432,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,052,000 after purchasing an additional 442,854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 7,340.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 260,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 257,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.1% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

