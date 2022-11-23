CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,522 shares of company stock worth $31,643,534. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 276.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

