CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 192.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 246,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.