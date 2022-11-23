CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $524.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.