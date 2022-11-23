CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

