CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 382,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 235,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,514,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

VLO stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

