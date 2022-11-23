CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 208,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 151,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

