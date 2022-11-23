CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.