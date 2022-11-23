CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Health Price Performance

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

