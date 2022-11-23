CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJUL. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

