CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,089 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,089 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

