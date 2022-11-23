CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

