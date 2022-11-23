CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

