CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.