CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.