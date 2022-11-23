CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.
NYSE:MPC opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
