CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 799,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 167,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,544,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 129,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

