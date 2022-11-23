CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 5,225 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

