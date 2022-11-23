CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.