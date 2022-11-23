CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

