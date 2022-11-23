CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.