CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

