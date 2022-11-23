CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.28 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

