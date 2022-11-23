Cowen Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Market Perform

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Wayfair stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

