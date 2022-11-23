Cowen Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.