Cowen Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.88.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
