Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $44,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $182.11.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

