Credit Suisse Group Increases Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target to €15.30

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €10.90 ($11.12) to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FOJCY opened at $3.00 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

