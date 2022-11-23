Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,532. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

