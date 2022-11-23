Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Upland Software by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

