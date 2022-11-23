Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$35.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

CVE stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,827,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,107 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 84,090 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 200.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

