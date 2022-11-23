Credit Suisse Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $2.50

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.
loanDepot Stock Up 0.7 %
loanDepot stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Activity at loanDepot
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.