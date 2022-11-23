Credit Suisse Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $2.50

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Up 0.7 %

loanDepot stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 176,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $281,210.58. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,554,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,144.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 176,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,554,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 359,994 shares of company stock worth $572,888 and have sold 2,235,897 shares worth $3,376,581. 88.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.