Credit Suisse Group Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Neutral

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.