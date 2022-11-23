Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56. 91,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,506,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 154,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.