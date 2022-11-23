Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,054.80.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

