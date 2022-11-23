Critical Contrast: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) versus Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 0 8 0 3.00

Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $91.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $896.17 million 1.27 $97.86 million $5.36 13.54

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global 9.62% -36.73% 5.31%

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

(Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee's franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.