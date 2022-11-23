Critical Contrast: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% Stem -47.19% -21.30% -9.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Expion360 and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stem has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 54.63%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Expion360.

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 1.66 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 15.51 -$101.21 million ($0.81) -15.79

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Expion360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

