Critical Review: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsara and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Samsara alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 11.37 -$355.02 million N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.87 $371.00 million $39.24 1.68

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Samsara and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Samsara and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 162.94%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $62.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Summary

Samsara beats Light & Wonder on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.