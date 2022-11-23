Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.52. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

