Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of CUE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 681,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

