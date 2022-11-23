Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Shares of CUE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
