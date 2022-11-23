CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $54.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of CyberOptics

CyberOptics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.