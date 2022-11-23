Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $288,400.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00.
Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,451.00 and a beta of 0.05.
A number of brokerages have commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
