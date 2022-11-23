Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $41.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($36.73) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

