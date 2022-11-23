Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,264,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,785,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

