David A. Ramsay Acquires 25,005 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,005 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,507.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,926,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,128.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Savara Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.67. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 26.55 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

