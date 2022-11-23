David Ian Mckay Sells 4,078 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$777,187.60.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63.

On Thursday, September 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$134.83 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

